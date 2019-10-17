Go Inside Miranda Kerr's $2.15 Million Malibu Cottage

Miranda Kerr is giving her fans an inside look at her beautiful Malibu home.

The supermodel, who purchased the 1,700-square-foot cottage for $2.15 million when she moved to the Los Angeles area years ago, has a clear passion for interior design. In a new feature with The Hollywood Reporter, Kerr opens the door to her cottage and shares what she loves about the property.

"Home is my favorite place in the world," she tells the outlet. "It's where you go to recharge, feel nurtured and inspired, entertain, create fun memories with those you love."

"I saw so much potential," Kerr, who installed sliding glass doors in the cottage after moving in, shares with THR. "I changed a lot about the house. The bones are still there, but the interior is very different."

Kerr, who is launching a home collection with Universal Furniture next year, made some more changes to her place after moving in with Snapchat beau Evan Spiegel.