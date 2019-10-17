Kristen Bell Reveals How Frozen 2 Will Surprise Fans of All Ages

Frozen fans can't hold it back anymore. They want new teases to Disney's highly anticipated sequel!

As the countdown continues for the release of Frozen 2, moviegoers are hoping to receive any and all clues into what Anna, Elsa and the gang are up to next.

Fortunately, we were able to speak with Kristen Bell as she teamed up with Enterprise for an adventurous—and magical—campaign.

When asked what is going to surprise fans the most about Frozen 2, Kristen was quick to point out the "maturity" of the film.

"It is still very kid safe and kid friendly but it has grown up with the viewer," she shared with E! News exclusively. "I don't think it will surprise anyone that we are still tackling harder to talk about issues like we did in the first one like accepting who you are and family being a priority and there are some of those issues that we talk about and new ones that we talk about sort of metaphorically and I am very proud of it."