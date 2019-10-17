Sabrina Carpenter Is Almost Unrecognizable With Red Hair

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 10:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sabrina Carpenter, Red Hair, Instagram 2019

Instagram

Girl meets...a bottle of dye.

Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut a major hair transformation. Surprise: The Girl Meets World actress has officially gone from blonde to red!  "Roses are red / violets are blue / my hair is red #cloudsmovie," she captioned her mirror selfie. And, in just the few hours since posting, it's already raked in more than 1 million likes. Needless to say, the internet approved.

As for the inspiration behind the new look, the 20-year-old appears to have made the change for her role in Justin Baldoni's teen drama Clouds, the follow-up to 2018's Five Feet Apart. In fact, Baldoni posted a selfie with Carpenter from the film's set, showcasing her epic transformation into Sammy Brown, the woman her character is based on.

"Three days out from filming!" the Jane The Virgin star wrote in his caption. "It's getting real. She has officially become @sammyruth23. P.S @sabrinacarpenter please send me your skin care regimen. #cloudsmovie." (Can we get your colorist too?!)

Photos

Stars' Fall 2019 Hair Transformations

The new 'do places her alongside fellow A-listers who have changed their look for fall. Mila Kunis' locks are now blonde and blue, while the internet's boyfriend, Noah Centineo, recently shaved his head after dying his beard blonde.

As the saying goes, hair today, gone tomorrow. Or something like that.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Steve Carell, The Office

This Advice Helped Make The Office Into a Huge Success

Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" Song

Law & Order: SVU, Law and Order: SVU

Benson Has a Secret Weapon on Law and Order: SVU?

Teresa Giudice Denies Cheating on Husband Joe

Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Necklace

The Sweet Way Jennifer Aniston Is Paying Tribute To Her and Justin Theroux's Late Dog

True Thompson, Psalm West

True Thompson and Psalm West's Impromptu Photo Shoot Will Melt Your Heart

Kylie Jenner, Office Tour, Stormi Webster

How Kylie Jenner Has Really Been Coping Since Her Split From Travis Scott

TAGS/ Sabrina Carpenter , Instagram , Hair , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.