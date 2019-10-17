Sunday
9e|6p

True Thompson and Psalm West's Impromptu Photo Shoot Will Melt Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
True Thompson, Psalm West

Instagram

If only our entire Instagram feed looked like this day after day!

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian decided to start their day on a very cute note by posting a few precious photos of True Thompson and Psalm West.

In the collage of images, fans instantly witnessed the special connection these family members have.

Perhaps it's the way True smiles into the camera. Maybe it's Psalm staring into her cousin's eyes. Whatever the case may be, the Kardashians and followers can't get enough.

"This is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!! My babies!!!!" Khloe wrote in the comments section. "Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!"

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over True Thompson's Adorable Pool Dance

And when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her photos as "This is LOVE," Kim couldn't help but agree.

True Thompson, Psalm West

Instagram

"It is!" the businesswoman wrote in the comments. "Their relationship is so cute."

The latest photo shoot comes after True joined Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian for a festive fall day at what appears to be Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif.

"Let the festivities begin," Kylie Jenner declared in her photo post on Instagram as grandma Kris Jenner commented, "My Little Pumpkins."

True Thompson, Psalm West

Instagram

And if there was any doubt that the Kardashians love Halloween, Kim took her kids to the Nights of the Jack Halloween event in the Calabasas neighborhood.

As for what the Kardashian's youngest family members will be dressed up as come Halloween night, your guess is as good as ours.

But if the past few years are any indication, it's going to be epic!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Office Tour, Stormi Webster

How Kylie Jenner Has Really Been Coping Since Her Split From Travis Scott

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1706

Why Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Worrying About "Partying or Guys" on Turks & Caicos Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian Just Wants to Be Alone Right Now

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Receives a Pink Diamond Ring From Ex Tristan Thompson & It Looks "Fully Like an Engagement Ring''

Kardashian-Jenner Family Fighting Needs to Stop

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1705

Kourtney Kardashian Finds Out Who Stole $5,200 & Hacked Her on KUWTK

Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Party in Turks & Caicos This Sunday

TAGS/ Psalm West , Kardashians , True Thompson , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.