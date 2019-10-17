Prince William and Kate Middleton's Plane Forced to Abort Landing After Terrifying Thunderstorm

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 9:52 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a scare on Thursday when the Royal Air Force plane they were traveling on was forced to abort a landing in Islamabad, Pakistan twice after getting caught in a severe thunderstorm.

The aircraft tried to land in two areas in the city before ultimately returning to Lahore, Reuters reported.

William, who on Monday began a four-day royal tour of Pakistan with Kate, spoke to reporters traveling with them after they landed. According to HELLO! magazine, he asked the press if they were OK, and joked, "I was flying!"

The Duke of Cambridge is former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Reuters reported that one of its photographers was on board the flight and said there had been no issues before the plane took off for what was supposed to be a 26-minute flight, but that there was a lot of turbulence when it came time to land.

The aircraft remained in the air for more than two hours.

