Attention, Barbie Girls: You Can Now Stay at The Iconic Malibu Dreamhouse

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 9:16 AM
Calling all Barbie girls! You can now stay at THE Malibu Dreamhouse!
That's right, Barbie has become an Airbnb host and is letting guests stay in her life-size Dreamhouse in Southern California. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Dreamhouse is available for four guests for a one-time, two-night stay. The total cost? $60 a night, plus taxes and fees.
In addition to the house, this experience, which is all in celebration of the Barbie brand's 60th anniversary, also includes a series of bonus features. According to the Barbie website, guests will also get a meet-and-greet with hairstylist Jen Atkin, along with "hair makeovers" from hairstylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective. Guests will also receive a one-on-one fencing lesson with fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, a cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.
The Dreamhouse, which features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, also comes with an infinity pool, a personal cinema, a hobby studio, a sport court, a meditation space, an outdoor dining patio, and a fully stocked kitchen!
In honor of this dream experience, Airbnb is set to make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe Initiative. To book your stay at the Dreamhouse, head on over to Airbnb.
You can take a tour of Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse below!
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is three floors, featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, as well as ocean views.
"My pool is the perfect place to cool off from the California sun, but I never travel without my waterslide, so I'll be taking that with me," Barbie says in her Airbnb listing.
You'll have sweet dreams in this master bedroom.
How incredible is this walk-in closet? A dream come true!
You can take a swim in the gorgeous pool out back, while looking out at the stunning views.
Take a meeting in Barbie's ultra-chic office.
