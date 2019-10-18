Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks Ever

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 5:00 AM
Since Friends debut back in 1994, people have taken notice of Jennifer Aniston's style.
The 50-year-old actress, who will receive the People's Icon of 2019 Award at the E! People's Choice Awards, continues to be a trendsetter whenever she steps out for a red carpet event.
From rocking little black dresses to gorgeous designer gowns, there is no denying that the California native always looks phenomenal. Who can forget her beachy hairdo and burgundy gown with gold beading at the 1999 Emmy Awards? Or when she shocked us all by rocking a red Valentino gown at the 2013 Oscars?
We can hardly wait to see what the Cake star chooses to wear to this year's People's Choice Awards but in the meantime, be sure to check out all of her most iconic looks below.
Aniston is not only receiving the People's Icon of 2019 award during this year's PCAs ceremony, she could also take home the trophy for The Female Movie Star of 2019 for her role in Murder Mystery.
The Netflix movie is also up for The Comedy Movie of 2019 while Aniston's co-star, Adam Sandler, scored his own nominations for The Male Movie Star of 2019 and The Comedy Movie Star of 2019.
Don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
MOVI Inc.
Jennifer Aniston stepped out in a white slip dress for an Aveeno panel discussion in Los Angeles in Oct. 2019.
David Keeler/Online USA
Jen's 2000 Emmys dress was instantly iconic. The simple red Prada dress paired with a mini purse was perfection that stands the test of time.
V E Anderson/WireImage
The 50-year-old performer looked beautiful in a black short-sleeve shirt and matching pants at the press conference for her Apple TV series, The Morning Show.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Friends actress struck a pose at the photo call for Netflix's Murder Mystery in June 2019.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Aniston stunned at the 2004 Emmys in a Grecian strapless column dress with intricate gold beading by Chanel.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The actress stunned in this mini leather number by Celine while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The California native rocked a black sequined mini dress to walk the red carpet at the premiere of Dumplin' in Oct. 2018.
Vera Anderson/WireImage
Aniston looked effortless chic in jeans and a black button up shirt at the Dumplin' press conference in Beverly Hills.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
We don't know what's more memorable: Jen's beachy locks at the 1999 Emmy Awards or her burgundy and gold gown that perfectly complimented her SoCal tan.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Murder Mystery star kept it simple in a black gown at the 2018 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles.
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
The Emmy winner stunned in a black tuxedo jacket and matching high-waisted pants at a Chanel Dinner benefiting the Natural Resources Defense Council in Malibu.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
The Horrible Bosses performer looked beautiful in jeans and black blazer for her appearance at We Day in 2018.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
So gorgeous! Aniston stopped for photos in a black floor-length gown at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney in June 2018.
Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The fashion icon wore a floral midi dress by Proenza Schouler for Jason Bateman's Hollywood Star Ceremony in July 2017.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
The Cake star chose a one shoulder leather mini dress by Brandon Maxwell for her night out at The Leftovers Season 3 premiere in 2017.
Louis Vuitton
The Golden Globe winner made a statement in black pants suit and leather corset at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2017.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Aniston was a showstopper in a black sequin gown by Versace at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Hollywood star posed in a Valentino metallic dress at the Storks premiere in Los Angeles.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Roberto Cavalli has never looked better than it does on Aniston.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Aniston looked gorgeous in this jet black Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit at the Office Christmas Party movie premiere.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival
Talk about a statement! Jen looked radiant in a ruffly Tibi Estrella dress with bright red heels at the Giffoni Film Festival.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Friends star served us some leg in this breathtaking Anthony Vaccarello number at the Mother's Day premiere in Los Angeles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jen kept it classic ahead of the Zoolander 2 premiere in New York City.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Wowza! The Cake star was ultra-fierce in a vintage John Galliano gown at the 2015 SAG Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Aniston was all smiles in a gray Saint Laurent gown at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actress made her mark at the 29th American Cinematheque Award honoring her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Aniston wore a gorgeous Roland Mouret gown for the premiere of She's Funny That Way.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Cake actress shut down the 2015 Oscars red carpet in this exquisite, sparkling Versace gown.
Mark Davis/Getty Images
The Dumplin' actress looked sharp in a black belted jumpsuit with a keyhole neckline at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Aniston flashed a glimpse of her décolletage in a burnt-orange Gucci suit at the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the Cake Los Angeles premiere, she was simply stunning in Giambattista Valli.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Aniston posed in a black lace dress at the Governor's Awards.
Munawar Hosain/startraksphoto.com
The Los Angeles resident appeared in a gray mini dress at a press conference for Cake.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
The Emmy winner arrived to another event promoting Cake in a coral Calvin Klein Collection number.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
She wore a Zuhair Murad dress to the premiere of Horrible Bosses 2 in Los Angeles.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
The actress attended the U.K. premiere of Horrible Bosses 2.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The star stepped out in a sleek mini dress that showed off her fit figure at a press conference in Toronto. Saint Laurent leather sandals completed her polished look.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Aniston selected a playful floral frock by Christian Dior and Casadei sandals for the We're the Millers premiere in London.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Living Proof
For the launching of Living Proof's Good Hair Day web series, Jen posed in a cute little Balenciaga flared dress.
J. Countess/WireImage
Jen doesn't look like she's feeling blue, but she stepped out wearing a blue, ruched Vivienne Westwood gown at the Life Of Crime premier.
Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
Jen stepped on the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen peplum with an Alexander McQueen corset triple-buckled waist belt for all-black, sleek look.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jen stepped out at the New York premiere of We're The Millers in a beautiful plum Burberry dress.
John Shearer/Invision/AP
The actress bared her gorgeous legs at the launch of Mandy Ingber's new book, Yogalosophy: 28 Days till the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover, in a little black dress.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
She presented at the 2013 Oscars alongside Channing Tatum, and Jen easily held her own against the Sexiest Man Alive in this Valentino.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for PCA
The Wanderlust star posed with her award backstage at the 2013 People's Choice Awards, and we're seriously digging her cool Dior dress.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
The stunning star wowed at the 26th Cinematheque Award Gala in head-to-toe Valentino.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI
The actress sizzled in a Burberry dress at the 40th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Shirley MacLaine. The sexy slit and plunging neckline add some serious sex appeal to the gorgeous gown.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Aniston opted for a black and white Tom Ford number for the Wunderlust premiere.
