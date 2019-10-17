Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Denies Breakup Rumors

"It's funny how people read into the smallest things like that," Nic said. "But I mean, yeah I get that, there's no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we're together. Savannah and I are fine. We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it's not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs. There's a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there's a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place."

"Very engaged," Todd said.

"We're very engaged," Nic said. "Absolutely. And we're working on ourselves every day. We don't have an exact date for the wedding yet, but we're working on ourselves right now. And it feels great being engaged to the woman of my dreams, the woman I'm...spending the rest of my life with, and I'm pretty lucky, that's for sure."

Savannah has not commented.

Nic opened up about his and Savannah's "honeymoon phase," when they rarely argued and saw each other less.

"So things were incredible. And when that kinda faded off...I was not the best person," he said. "I had a lot of stuff that deep down inside hadn't been working on and I just buried."

"Until I realized that I needed to work on myself and there were things that I was doing wrong, we didn't get back to a good place," he said. "But right now, we are at the best place we've ever been at, in my opinion, and Savannah will tell you the same thing, just because we are continuously working on our relationship and have made our relationship our priority, too."

Nic confirmed that he and Savannah have separate homes but spend every day together.

"We're in a great place," he said. "Honestly. And I think that we're only gonna get stronger, because, like I said, we've...started making our relationship a priority and we are working on ourselves and admitting to the things we've done wrong, and that's been the biggest blessing, it really has. So, for anybody who's doubting whether we're together or not, we are together, we are very happy, and we are continuously working on our relationship."