Matt Bomer in The Sinner Season 3 Trailer Will Leave You Shook

Matt Bomer is hiding something you better best believe Bill Pullman is going to find the truth. At least we hope he will. The first full trailer for The Sinner season three is here and it's safe to say not everything is as it seems with Jamie (Bomer).

In the new season, Detective Ambrose (Pullman) begins a routine investigation into a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, but a hidden crime comes to light and he's pulled into one of the most dangerous and disturbing cases of his career. Enter Jamie and Nick (Chris Messina) and a whole bunch of secrets.