Scarlett Johansson Says Colin Jost Channeled This Action Star During His Proposal

by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 7:54 AM

Colin Jost is a hopeless romantic.

While sitting down on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Scarlett Johansson dished on how the Saturday Night Live star proposed back in May. And, as the Avengers actress explained, he pulled inspiration from another beloved action franchise. "He killed it," Johansson raved to host Ellen DeGeneres. "He did, like, a whole James Bond situation...it was surprising. He's got a lot behind that news desk that he's hiding."

Though there were no hot air balloons—much to DeGeneres' dismay—ScarJo insisted it was a proposal for the ages. "It was very personal," the Marriage Story star revealed. "It was a very special moment. And I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing." Swoon!

Despite their engagement bliss, the couple—who started dating in July 2017—haven't set a wedding date just yet.

As the mom of 5-year-old daughter Rose joked, "I have to clear my schedule first!"

Of course, there's no doubting Hollywood's highest-paid actress has a jam-packed calendar. Outside of planning her own marriage story, she is getting Oscar buzz for her performance in Netflix's Marriage Story. Next up, she stars in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, landing in theaters later this week.

But that's just what's going on right now. Watch the video above to hear her dish on 2020's Black Widow prequel.

