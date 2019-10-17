Bluff City Law Gets a Dose of Stranger Things With a Guest Star's Surprising Request

Bluff City Law is getting a dose of Hawkins, Indiana when Priah Ferguson, the scene-stealing Stragner Things star who helped save the day in season three of the Netflix hit, makes her way to Memphis.

As Erika, not to be confused with Stranger Things' Erica, Ferguson comes to Sydney (Caitlin McGee) with a stunning request: "I would like to sue the United States government."

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the new episode, titled "When the Levee Breaks," above and below.