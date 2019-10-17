Bluff City Law Gets a Dose of Stranger Things With a Guest Star's Surprising Request

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 9:00 AM
Bluff City Law is getting a dose of Hawkins, Indiana when Priah Ferguson, the scene-stealing Stragner Things star who helped save the day in season three of the Netflix hit, makes her way to Memphis.
As Erika, not to be confused with Stranger Things' Erica, Ferguson comes to Sydney (Caitlin McGee) with a stunning request: "I would like to sue the United States government."
E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the new episode, titled "When the Levee Breaks," above and below.
Erika is on a mission to find justice after the levee system failed and left her town in ruins. Also in the episode, Della (Jayne Atkinson) and Anthony (Michael Luwoye) fight for an old blues musician's song rights.
In the clip above, Erika lays out her case for Sydney and Elijah (Jimmy Smits).
"So, you want to sue for global warming?" Elijah asks her.
"Three weeks ago, my whole neighborhood was underwater. Last time it happened, insurance money took nine months to come through. By the time we moved back in, there was black mold everywhere. People were sick. Homes were abandoned," Erika says.
Yes, it's sad that she and her family are displaced, but Erika said it's all somebody's fault.
"Righteous, stubborn, smart as a whip, she reminds me of someone," Elijah says referring to his daughter.
But Sydney says Erika doesn't need a lawsuit, she needs humanitarian aid. "Humans to be humane? Agreed," Elijah says.
And he's got a plan and some phone calls to make.
Bluff City Law airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
