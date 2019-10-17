Eva Mendes' Halloween Struggle Is Such a Relatable Mom Moment

Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal
by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 6:29 AM
Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's daughters are big Judy Garland fans.
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Mendes revealed that her kids, Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3, have a go-to Halloween costume. Much to her dismay. "They're constantly dressing up," she said. "And our kids are obsessed with Wizard of Oz and Dorothy, so they've been Dorothy every year."
While, as host Kelly Clarkson noted, that must be easy on the wallet, Mendes is hoping that one day they'll want to sport a spookier look for October 31. "Financially great," the 45-year-old admitted. "We're like, 'Let's, you know, maybe we could do like a bloody Dorothy?' Like, 'I could just put some blood on you or something! ‘Cause really? Dorothy again?'"
Alas, no such luck.
Thankfully, the American Idol alum can commiserate. However, she has a different situation with 5-year-old daughter River. "What my daughter did was tell me she wanted to be Princess in Black," the singer said. "We're reading these books. There is no costume for that. I had to make it happen and put it all together with all of my free time, Eva."
And, as kids do, River quickly changed her mind, asking to be Anna from Frozen.
As Clarkson joked, "I would love it if she wanted to be Dorothy every Halloween."
Now tap your heels together three times and watch Clarkson and Mendes bond over the joys of motherhood in the video above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?