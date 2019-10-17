Jennifer Aniston Admits She Stalked Everyone on Instagram Before Joining the Site

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 4:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jennifer Aniston finally has an Instagram account! A public one, that is.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Morning Show actress revealed that even though she broke the social media site with her new Friends cast selfie, she actually had a secret account beforehand. In other words, the self-proclaimed "most reluctant person to ever join Instagram" tested the waters with a Finsta before making her grand debut.

"Well, it was a stalker account, yes," she admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel. "When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool."

And now, she's swimming like a champion. Her account not only broke Instagram, but also a Guinness World Record for the fastest to reach one million followers. (She dethroned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her 5 hour and 16 minute time.)

Watch

Jennifer Aniston People's Icon: E! People's Choice Awards

She's since posted hilarious comments about Ross and Rachel's break and has been getting love from all her A-list friends, including ex-husband Justin Theroux. That Finsta taught her well!

So, how is she going to top the Friends reunion photo? Kimmel had the idea to create another reunion shot. Holding up a fake ferret just like the one in 2004's Along Came Polly, Aniston and Kimmel posed for a selfie. "Just pretend I'm Ben Stiller here, okay?" Kimmel joked of her co-star.

Check out the video to find out what made Aniston finally cave and make her account. And remember, she's been there for you on the 'Gram. You just didn't know it.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt Hospitalized After Car Crash

Angelina Jolie, Maleficient 2 Premiere

Look Back at Angelina Jolie's Game-Changing Essay After Her Double Mastectomy

Shani Darden

Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell's Esthetician Shani Darden Shares Her 6 Skincare Must-Haves

Becky G, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Becky G's Fashion Evolution Proves She Is Quickly Becoming a Style Icon

Angelina Pivarnick, Jennifer Farley (jwoww)

A Brief History of JWoww and Angelina's Epic Jersey Shore Feud Over the Years

E-Comm: Luxury Bed and Bath Sale

Prep for Holiday Guests With Gilt's 50% Off Luxury Bedding & Bath Sale

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Shares the First Photo of His and Blake Lively's Newborn Daughter

TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Instagram , Celebrities , Friends , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.