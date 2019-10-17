2019 Latin AMAs Winners: The Complete List

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood is shining a bright light on the latin music world!
The 2019 Latin American Music Awards takes place tonight at the Dolby Theatre, and fans are eagerly awaiting to find out which of their favorite artists have come out on top. Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos lead the star-studded list of nominations, which were announced last month, and other notable nominees include Anuel AA, Becky G, Maluma and J Balvin.
That's not all, though! A grand total of 40 celebrities from every corner of show biz are expected to present awards and the performance lineup includes the likes of Marc Anthony, Pitbull, CNCO, Jason Deruloand so many more. You won't want to miss it all go down when Telemundo airs the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. EST.
Check out the complete list of 2019 Latin AMAs winners—updating in real time—below!
Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
New Artist of the Year
Darell
Jhay Cortez
Lunay
Paulo Londra
Rosalía
Sech
Song of the Year
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos "Ella Quiere Beber"
Bad Bunny & Drake "MIA"
Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow "Con Calma"
DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Album of the Year
Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny - X 100PRE
Luis Fonsi - VIDA
Ozuna – Aura
Santana – Africa Speaks
Favorite Artist - Female
Becky G
Karol G
Natalia Lafourcade
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Favorite Artist - Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Favorite Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
CNCO
Los Ángeles Azules
T3r Elemento
Wisin & Yandel
Favorite Artist - Pop
CNCO
Luis Fonsi
Pedro Capó
Sebastián Yatra
Favorite Album - Pop
Luis Fonsi – VIDA
Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Santana – Africa Speaks
Sebastián Yatra – Fantasía
Favorite Song - Pop
Becky G & Kane Brown – "Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere (remix)"
Luis Fonsi & Ozuna – "Imposible"
Pedro Capó & Farruko – "Calma"
Reik & Maluma – "Amigos Con Derechos"
Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky – "Ya No Tiene Novio"
Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
T3r Elemento
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga - Con Todas Las Fuerzas
Lenin Ramírez - Bendecido
Raymix – Oye Mujer
T3r Elemento – The Green Trip
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
Banda Los Sebastianes – "A Través del Vaso"
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga – "Mejor Me Alejo"
Christian Nodal – "No Te Contaron Mal"
Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia LaFourcade – "Nunca Es Suficiente"
T3r Elemento featuring Gerardo Ortiz – "Aerolínea Carrillo"
Favorite Artist - Urban
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Album - Urban
Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny - X 100PRE
Farruko – Gangalee
Ozuna - Aura
Favorite Song - Urban
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos – "Ella Quiere Beber"
Bad Bunny & Drake – "MIA"
Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow – "Con Calma"
DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
Ozuna & Manuel Turizo – "Vaina Loca"
Favorite Artist - Tropical
Carlos Vives
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Romeo Santos
Favorite Album - Tropical
Gilberto Santa Rosa – 40... Y Contando (En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico)
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal
Marc Anthony – OPUS
Romeo Santos – Utopia
Favorite Song - Tropical
Aventura – "Inmortal"
Prince Royce & Marc Anthony – "Adicto"
Romeo Santos "Centavito"
Silvestre Dangond & Maluma – "Vivir Bailando"
Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos – "Aullando"
Favorite Crossover Artist
DJ Snake
Drake
Sean Paul
Snow
Favorite Tour
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Marc Anthony
Favorite Video
Camila - "Te Confieso"
Becky G & Maluma - "La Respuesta"
Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel - "Si Supieras"
Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta -"R.I.P."
Sebastian Yatra & Camilo - "En Guerra"
Congrats to all the winners!
