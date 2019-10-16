Rihanna's Slow-Motion Strut Is a Mood for Hump Day

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 4:37 PM

Rihanna

BACKGRID

All hail the queen! 

Rihanna just keeps on proving that no one does it better than her. Not only is she a talented musician, a beauty icon and all around fashion goals, but the confidence she exudes is incredible. The star took to Instagram today to not only show off her incredible strut, but to put pretty much everyone to shame. 

In the video, Rihanna does a slow motion walk in a chic black bikini with her toned abs on full display. Of course, she added a sheer pool robe to her ensemble, which just made it that much more fierce and sexy. Every time we think she can't outdo herself, she somehow manages to prove that there is nothing she can't do. 

Naturally, she added no caption to the post, and pretty much let her strut do the talking for her. It may be Wednesday, but she's clearly feeling on top of the world. 

Watch

Rihanna Talks Inspo for New Visual Autobiography 'Rihanna'

The best thing to hit the internet this week! 

