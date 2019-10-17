Prep for Holiday Guests With Gilt's 50% Off Luxury Bedding & Bath Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You can really tell a lot about a person by how they keep their bed. The bigger, the cozier, the more throw pillows and blankets neatly stacked atop, are all signs showcasing a person who enjoys their life and prioritizes comfort, health and wellness above all. With the impending holiday season on our minds, do you have your holiday bedding in order? Lucky for us, Gilt is having a massive bath and bedding sale on all luxury brands—from Missoni, Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren and Mike + Ally—just in time for the holidays!

Whether you are in the market for a Sofia Cashmere bathrobe or dying for a set of Two Spoons sheets, now's the time to get your Netflix-and-chill together before the cold weather comes.

Here are eight of our favorites below.