Bella Hadid Is the World's Most Beautiful Woman and This Science Equation Proves It

Science says supermodel Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world.

What exactly does science have to do with this, you ask?

According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old model has been "declared the most beautiful woman in the world" with the use of the scientific equation, titled the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

Hadid was found to be 94.35 percent "accurate" to the said equation, which measures physical perfection.

"Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection," Daily Mail writes.

While this equation to measure beauty sounds pretty old-fashioned, it's interesting to learn how it originated and why it's still being used today.

Originated during the European Renaissance, the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is said to have been used by artists and architects to help during the creation of their masterpieces.

Since then, the mathematical equation has been used to determine what makes someone beautiful.

While Hadid is at the top of the list, Beyoncé comes in at a close second with a Golden Ratio score of 92.44 percent followed by actress Amber Heard with a score of 91.85 percent and "Thank U Next" singer Ariana Grande with a score of 91.81 percent.