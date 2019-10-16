Watch Rachel Lindsay React to Colton Underwood's "Petty" Comments on Raven Gates Feud

Hey Colton Underwood, Rachel Lindsay has a message for you!

It's been two weeks since The Bachelorette revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she is no longer friends with Raven Gates.

While her former co-star is staying quiet on the reason behind the friendship breakup, Colton decided to insert himself into the drama with some social media comments.

"Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?" he wrote in one comment. "I'm not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she's spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her."

As it turns out, Rachel saw the comments and has some thoughts.