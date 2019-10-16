16 Harry Potter Items to Add Magic to Your Halloween

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 2:20 PM
Something wicked this way comes! The big frightful night is right around the corner and when we aren't contemplating Halloween costumes, we're decking out our homes, haunted style. Looking for new and inventive ways to transform your casa de doom into something truly spooktacular? Why not make it a dementor's dream with some seriously sinister Harry Potter items?
These aren't your typical Gryffindor quidditch robes either, wizard pals. We're talking fashion, makeup, and home items that would totally be sold at Knockturn Alley! Maybe the iconic Mirror of Erised with spiderwebs is calling your witchy card. Or maybe you want to redress that guest room with a Deathly Hallows throw set.
Either way, we've got 16 items to channel your inner bad wizard vibes and sprinkle dark magic delight all over your home!
Represent your Hogwarts house of resourcefulness and cunning this Halloween with the Slytherin house robe. Add an emerald nail polish to truly take it to the dark side.
Put your dark mark forward in these Slytherin leather high tops from Vans.
Keep it cozy in the dungeons with this all over Dealthy Hallows print bedding set.
Seek life's mysteries through the eye of the Mirror of Erised! We recommend draping spiderwebs all over to get that haunted vibe!
Protect yourself from the Dark Arts with this timeless HP glasses ring in 14KT gold. Also available in sterling silver.
Double, double, toil and trouble! Brew up all your spooky concoctions in this ceramic cauldron.
Showcase your HP fandom in style with this back-to-wizard-school tote!
Channel your inner witch with this hardcover case eyeshadow palette set with a dozen highly pigmented matte, metallic and pearl eyeshadows.
Wear this Deathly Hallows charm bracelet as a sign of your knowledge in the arts of witchcraft and wizardry. Also available in gold.
Accio comfort! This spellbinding sweatshirt will keep every Potterhead warm and cozy this autumnal season.
Whether you fly around your living room or place it amongst your pumpkin decor, this broomstick is Quidditch captain approved!
Illuminate any dark room in your haunted house with this stylsih and cool-factor lamp.
Cuddle up with your favorite castle ghosts in this HP weighted blanket.
You'll get detention in the dungeons with this classy Slytherin cardigan.
Slip into spooky yesteryear with this pensieve memory set.
Bring the Great Hall home with this floating flameless yellow flickering taper candles!
