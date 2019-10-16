Food Network Star Carl Ruiz's Cause of Death Revealed

Food Network star Carl Ruiz's cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Health confirmed that the celebrity chef star died in his sleep, last month after succumbing to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which occurs when there is a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in the arteries and restricts blood flow. He was 44.

Additionally, the Department of Health listed his death as natural and ruled out any foul play.

He became a fan-favorite after serving as a judge of Guy Fieri's Food Network competition series, Guy's Grocery Games. Ruiz, who owned the restaurant La Cubana in NYC, also appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Following Ruiz's shocking passing, Fieri took to social media to remember his longtime friend.

"I'm heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone," Fieri tweeted in late September. "I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef."