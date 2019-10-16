Elle Woods, Cher Horowitz, and More Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes You Can Rewear IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Halloween is two weeks away, but for most of us social butterflies, parties start THIS weekend. It's OK, breathe. Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you covered. However, although costumes-from-a-bag may be convenient and time-sensitive, sometimes your costume goddess calling card is yearning to be something more classic, timeless, and above of: iconic. We're talking leading ladies from some of the most quote-worthy and renowned films of all time and how to style them IRL!

Whether you want to test out your Legally Blonde jargon as pretty-in-pink Elle Woods, or debate your way through tartan plaid as everybody's favorite Clueless teen queen Cher Horowitz, we're here for you, fashionistas. We've handpicked costume profiles for some of the most iconic women in cinema—from Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw to Almost Famous' Penny Lane—so all you have to do is click the checkout button and prepare yourself for rounds of compliments on your costume.

Our only question: Which leading lady will you be?