Blake Lively Shares Her Amazon Baby Registry: See Her Must-Haves for New Parents

Blake Lively unveiled her Amazon Baby Registry today. If you ever wondered what the advocate, actress, and Ryan Reynolds other half's essentials for expected parents are, look no further! Inspired by her own experience in motherhood, the glowing mom made a one-stop shop sharing tasteful eco-friendly items ranging from diapers, bathing, and even, before-bedtime-reading

Blake shared: "I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don't tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their "must haves" with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You're gonna' need it."

Like Lauren Conrad's Amazon Baby Registry, Blake Lively's colorful wish list includes products for feeding, nursing, and snacks for moms (because, duh). Blake's top picks include diapers from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, UPPAbaby car seat, and Mudpuppy's Little Feminist book collection

See our 8 favorites from Blake Lively's list below.

Playtex Diaper Genie Complete Diaper Pail

Keep messes tidy with this all-in-one diaper disposal system.

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$50
$37 Amazon
UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat

Buckle your bundle up with this stylish and functional baby car seat. 

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$300 Amazon
Berghoff Leo Travel 4pc Flatware Set/Holder: Stainless Steel & Pink

Dining just got cuter with this adorable stainless steel and pink baby flatware set. 

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$15 Amazon
Philips Avent Dect Audio Baby Monitor with Starry Night Projector

Add some whimsy with this starry night projector for sweet dreams for your little one.

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$150 Amazon
BEABA Babycook 4 in 1 Steam Cooker & Blender and Dishwasher Safe

Cooking for your newborn just got simpler with this 4-in-1 steamer, cooker and blender.

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$150 Amazon
My Brest Friend Deluxe Nursing Pillow

Get the firming support you need while breastfeeding with this posture-improving pillow.

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$39 Amazon
Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout Cover

Make baths magical with this special whale spout add-in to make bubble-time the best time!

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$13
$10 Amazon
Chronicle Women's Mudpuppy The Little Feminist Board Book Set

Start their library early with this bright and bold feminist board book set. 

Ecomm: Blake Lively Amazon Baby Registry
$13 Amazon

See Blake Lively's full Amazon Baby Registry, or set up your own Amazon Baby Registry

