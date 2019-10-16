Look Back on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's son is quite the comedian!

The 38-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress are parents to 4 and 1/2-year-old Silas Timberlake. The notoriously private couple rarely shares photos of him on social media. On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel opened up about their son and his personality.

"Now he is telling the joke and gets the joke, which is terrifying," the actress said. "He was...doing a bit about, 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles.' and Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean, you don't like waffles? Are you insane?' and we were in St. Louis, and that's what he said. Justin goes, 'Are you insane?' He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis.' That's a good joke. I'm stealing that joke. It was really impressive."

"So he's doing stuff like that, he's building LEGOs, he loves LEGOs, swimming," Biel added.

When asked if Silas sings, Biel said, 'Yeah. He does [have rhythm]. He has his own kind of rhythm."

"So not really, you're saying," Ellen DeGeneres joked.

"Maybe not," Biel said.