Don't Ask Former Friends Star Paul Rudd About Friends

Could this be any more shocking?

During Radio 1 Breakfast's "Unpopular Opinions" segment on Wednesday, Paul Rudd admitted he hasn't seen a majority of Friends, the mega-hit show he guest-starred on for two seasons.

The news came after a fan called in to argue that How I Met Your Mother is actually better than the '90s sitcom. "I have a bit of a biased perspective on this one, I think," the actor said with a laugh. "And I'm really not so familiar with the episodes."

Then, the shocking reveal. "I actually even haven't even seen every Friends episode," he said.

But wait, there's more. When asked how many episodes he has seen, Rudd—who played Phoebe's boyfriend Mike—couldn't even say. "I don't know," he shared. "Not that many. I never watched."

It's hard to believe the 50-year-old hasn't binged every season on Netflix like the rest of us!