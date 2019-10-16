EXCLUSIVE!

Everybody on Stumptown Hates Michael Ealy? Wait a Minute...

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 9:00 AM

Stumptown, ABC's new private eye series, features a stacked ensemble cast.

"I've never really been on a show where everybody kind of actually likes each other," Michael Ealy says in the exclusive video above. But that's not the case here?

Led by Cobie Smulders, the show also stars Jake Johnson of New Girl, The Practice's Camryn Manheim, and The Good Wife veteran Ealy. "Michael Ealy, it's interesting you bring him up. We have so many great actors and then we have one glaring weakness and that is Detective Hoffman played poorly by Michael Ealy," Johnson says.

Wait. What?

"The second that guy walks on set, it's as if a rotten vegetable gets thrown in a salad. It's disgusting," Johnson says.

"It's very hard to explain what it is because it is everything," Smulders says.

ABC is letting them say all this on camera?!

"Very ugly on camera, it takes a lot of makeup. He's got the ugliest eyes I've ever seen in person," Johnson says.

OK, now we know this is all a joke because those eyes. We've seen those eyes. Click play on the video to get the full wink wink experience.

Stumptown follows Dex Parios, a veteran whose life is complicated in more than one way. There's the drinking, the love life, the gambling, the debt…and then there's her life as a private detective. Ealy plays Detective Miles Hoffman, one of Dex's contacts on the force and a sometime love interest. Johnson plays Grey McConnell, a bar owner and Dex's pal.

In the Wednesday, Oct. 16 episode Dex attempts to take down a wealthy real estate mogul and the police investigate a prisoner on the loose.

Guest stars so far this season include Jon Bass, Zosia Mamet, Donal Logue, Azura Skye, Jay Duplass and Austin Amelio.

Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.

