Lady Gaga Set Twitter Ablaze With Two Simple Words

Only Lady Gaga could get this much of a reaction out of two words.

On Tuesday, Mother Monster issued a tweet that quickly sparked a response from thousands upon thousands of fans: "What's fortnight."

As to be expected online, it wasn't long before fans and commentators caught wind of the Oscar winner's comment and weighed in, the tweet amassing nearly 800,000 likes and 190,000 retweets in less than 24 hours (and still counting).

Some observers responded with memes poking fun at Gaga's tweet while others treated it as a cryptic message. "Fortnight is a portmanteau of 'Fourteen nights,' meaning two weeks," one account responded. "So that means her album or lead single will drop in 2 weeks #lg6," another concluded. LG6, of course, refers to the star's sixth studio album, which remains very much a mystery.

Others thought the star was referring to the online video game, Fortnite. "Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I," Fortnite player Tyler "Ninja" Blevins cleverly tweeted.