Lady Gaga Set Twitter Ablaze With Two Simple Words

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 8:29 AM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Only Lady Gaga could get this much of a reaction out of two words. 

On Tuesday, Mother Monster issued a tweet that quickly sparked a response from thousands upon thousands of fans: "What's fortnight." 

As to be expected online, it wasn't long before fans and commentators caught wind of the Oscar winner's comment and weighed in, the tweet amassing nearly 800,000 likes and 190,000 retweets in less than 24 hours (and still counting).

Some observers responded with memes poking fun at Gaga's tweet while others treated it as a cryptic message. "Fortnight is a portmanteau of 'Fourteen nights,' meaning two weeks," one account responded. "So that means her album or lead single will drop in 2 weeks #lg6," another concluded. LG6, of course, refers to the star's sixth studio album, which remains very much a mystery

Others thought the star was referring to the online video game, Fortnite. "Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I," Fortnite player Tyler "Ninja" Blevins cleverly tweeted. 

Watch

Brandon Maxwell Explains Lady Gaga's Epic Met Gala Looks

While the true meaning of Gaga's inquiry is still in the dark, the star is no stranger to causing a stir on Twitter. 

Earlier this month, she got fans talking when she tweeted, "I'm calling my next album ADELE," spurring more than 14,000 comments, 80,000 retweets and 629,000 likes.  

As one fan responded, "sis wha ?"

The questions continue. 

 

