Jason Momoa Knows Anything Is "F—king Possible" After Marrying Lisa Bonet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 7:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jason Momoa, Esquire, November 2019

Eric Ray Davidson / Esquire

Jason Momoa has a pretty positive outlook on life, and it's perfectly understandable: He got the girl.

What girl? The girl. The girl of his dreams.

"If someone says something isn't possible," Momoa told Esquire in a November 2019 cover interview, "I'm like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f--king possible."

The 40-year-old Hawaii-born Aquaman and Game of Thrones star, who can be seen next in the new Apple+ series See, married the 51-year-old Cosby Show actress, mother of actress Zoë Kravitz, almost two years ago amid a 12-year relationship. They share two children together, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 12, son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 10.

Like many men who grew up in the '80s, Momoa fell in love with Bonet after watching her portray Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

He told Esquire that Bonet was "literally my childhood crush."

Photos

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Cutest Instagram Moments

"I mean, I didn't tell her that," he said. "I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids."

Momoa had made similar comments on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2017.

"Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,'" he said on the program. "I'm like, ‘I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm going to get you.'"

"I didn't tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I'd be creepy and weird," he added. "But yeah, just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow/Botched

Drs. Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow Are Totally Botched in Hilarious New Promo!

Liza Koshy

How YouTuber Liza Koshy Learned to Ignore Internet Pressures and Be Her True Self

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Look Back on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, South Africa Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apologize for "Hiccup" After Instagram Typo

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Is Coming to Broadway Sooner Than Expected

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Is Being Sued for Posting a Photo of Himself

Stumptown

Everybody on Stumptown Hates Michael Ealy? Wait a Minute...

TAGS/ Jason Momoa , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.