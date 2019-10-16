Jason Momoa Knows Anything Is "F—king Possible" After Marrying Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa has a pretty positive outlook on life, and it's perfectly understandable: He got the girl.

What girl? The girl. The girl of his dreams.

"If someone says something isn't possible," Momoa told Esquire in a November 2019 cover interview, "I'm like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f--king possible."

The 40-year-old Hawaii-born Aquaman and Game of Thrones star, who can be seen next in the new Apple+ series See, married the 51-year-old Cosby Show actress, mother of actress Zoë Kravitz, almost two years ago amid a 12-year relationship. They share two children together, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 12, son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 10.

Like many men who grew up in the '80s, Momoa fell in love with Bonet after watching her portray Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

He told Esquire that Bonet was "literally my childhood crush."