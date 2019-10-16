Jennifer Aniston Will Be Honored as the People's Icon of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards

We're freaking out because if this were an episode of Friends, it would be The One Where Jennifer Aniston Receives the People's Icon Award!

On Wednesday, E! announced that the actress would be the second-ever recipient of the title and will receive the honor at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 10. Last year, Melissa McCarthy accepted the trophy for the inaugural award.

It's no surprise that Aniston, a seven-time PCAs winner, is being recognized given that she has played some of the most beloved roles in pop culture history and has proved that her range of talent is unrivaled.

"Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time," said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital.

"For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we're honoring Jennifer Aniston with The People's Icon of 2019."