Will and Grace and Baby?! The Big Final Season Twist Revealed

"In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace. They say you can't go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we're even more proud of something we never thought we'd get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one," the statement continued. "It's been the highlight of our careers to write for and direct four incredible artists who we consider to be the finest and funniest ensemble sitcom cast of all time—Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes.

"Of course, actors as brilliant as these four are only as good as the words they're given. The Will & Grace writing room has been a dream team that has consistently lifted the show to heights we never could have achieved on our own with their collective humor, warmth, and humanity," the trio said. "The hardest part about making this decision is saying goodbye to our outstanding production team and crew who, over two decades, brought passion and artistry to every department. If we had just one more season, we would have learned their names. So, thank you Handlebar Mustache, Cheese Lady, and Cargo Shorts #1 - #12. We will always think of you as family.