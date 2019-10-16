Kate Middleton Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps During Royal Tour of Pakistan

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Hindu Kush mountains on the third day of their royal tour of Pakistan.

After arriving by helicopter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were presented with traditional Chitrali hats and white coats. The moment brought many royal admirers back to 1991, when Princess Diana visited Chitral and was given a similar cap and coat.

The royal couple also received a book featuring photos of Diana's visit.

"That's very special," Kate said as her husband looked at pictures of his late mother.

Later on, the two overlooked the northern tip of the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park. They also spoke with expert Dr. Furrukh Bashir about climate change and how it has caused the glacier to retreat rapidly in recent years. William said communities "vulnerable to change" needed "more education, more awareness and political action."

After the excursion, the two visited Bumburet in central Chitral, which was affected by floods in 2015. There, they learned more about the local culture and enjoyed a presentation with traditional music and dance. In addition, they spoke with a woman named Diana, who is part of an emergency response team that helped save lives in 2015 and was named after William's mother. According to a translator, her grandmother met the Princess of Wales during the royal's visit in 1991.