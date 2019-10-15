Felicity Huffman Behind Bars: What She Can Expect From Her 14 Days in Prison

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Felicity Huffman is living a life of luxury—at least by prison standards.
On Tuesday, the Desperate Housewives actress began her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in Northern California, a low-security facility that her lawyers requested she be assigned to. "Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the actress' rep shared in a statement to E! News. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released."
And her legal representatives were smart to request she be assigned to Dublin as it's been deemed one of the "cushiest" federal prisons by Forbes. At the facility, Felicity will pass her days with at least 1,200 other non-violent offenders and she has an array of activities to choose from. From sun-tanning to getting her hair done, the actress will be living a life of relative normalcy, despite being imprisoned for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Of course, Felicity will have to adjust to the change of lifestyle. For example, according to the Dublin handbook, the prison requires that all khaki-wearing inmates make their bed by 6:30 a.m. every weekday, while the weekends have a more relaxed wake-up time of 10 a.m.
Moreover, during the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the mother-of-two is expected to make her bed in an exact matter and to sweep and mop her bed. If a member of the staff finds she does not obey the rules, she will be giving a "gig" or a sanitation deficiency.
And much like Orange Is the New Black, she's expected to be present and standing during "Call Outs" or counts at 10 a.m., 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., except for 12 a.m., 2:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when guards simply check to make sure inmates are in bed.
When the 56-year-old isn't cleaning, eating or participating in call outs the star will also be able to visit the library, participate in sport or exercise programs and even work on hobbies like needlepoint, crochet, knitting and painting in the arts and crafts room. Plus, she can catch up on what's going on in Hollywood by watching TV—that is until 8:45 p.m. during the weekdays and 10:45 p.m. on the weekends.
At the end of her two-week sentence the actress will return to the outside world where she will still be under supervised release. The American Crime star will also have to complete 250 hours of community service and is required to pay a $30,000 fine, which she said she "look[s] forward to doing" when she spoke at her sentencing.
