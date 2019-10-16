All the Ways Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Lives Have Already Intertwined

In record fashion, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrushave become the hottest thing since freshly toasted sliced bread.

But its not as if the Australian pop star just slid into the recently separated She Is Coming artist's DMs one night and they were off to the races. Though romantically they had been ships in the Disney-adjacent night—always in a relationship with someone else, often on different continents, etc.—their families have known each other for years and they were certainly aware of each other's presence in the universe.

Miley has "always been a fan of his, but the timing now is different and feels right," a source tells E! News. "She's happy to have him around, and it's good for now."

And it's fairly obvious how Cody feels.