Look Back at Angelina Jolie's Game-Changing Essay After Her Double Mastectomy

This year's Breast Cancer Awareness Month has been filled with no shortage of bravery and inspiration, but one story we could never forget is Angelina Jolie's.

In 2013, the Maleficent star revealed in a New York Times op-ed that she had a preventative double mastectomy. This came after losing her own mother, Marcheine Bertrand, to a long battle with ovarian cancer that stemmed from the same "faulty" gene Jolie carries.

The mutation of the BRCA1 gene, which the actress inherited from her mother, harshly increases the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. For Jolie, the stakes were higher than the average 65 percent increased risk.

"My doctors estimated that I had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer," the actress revealed. These concerning odds lead Jolie to take on the procedure, first for breast cancer, due to her marginally higher risk of developing the disease.