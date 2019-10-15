Christmas Just Came Early Thanks to Netflix’s Holiday Season Lineup

It's a Christmas miracle!

Get excited, because Netflix has finally announced all of their fun and festive holiday movies and specials to keep you entertained over those cold winter nights. In the last few years, the streaming service has been competing with Hallmark and Lifetime to bring you the fun Holiday content to entertain and delight, and this year is no different.

It was only a few years ago when the streaming platform released A Christmas Prince, which delighted and baffled many viewers, but also solidified Netflix as a major source for all things Christmas. This year, they are bringing not only new movies and specials, but some of your favorite stars to the platform as well.

Celebs like Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis and Vanessa Hudgens are all taking their talents to the small screen this year.