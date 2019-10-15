Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley and PK Look Forward to Next Chapter After Settling Lawsuits

Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul Kemsley are putting their legal battles behind them. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's spouse has settled lawsuits with Ryan Horne and Nicos Kirzis. E! News learned that Paul, a.k.a. "PK" settled mutually in both cases for an undisclosed amount. 

"In one day, the music manager closed the chapters on all pending matters," a source told E! News.

Now, the couple is ready to move on.

"These matters, which were never as concerning to the Kemsleys as they were made to appear, have now been resolved," attorney Matthew Pace of Rimon Law told E! News. "The Kemsleys look forward to the next chapter without the legal encumbrances of the last few years."

Horne and Kirzis filed separate lawsuits against the couple. According to TMZ, citing court documents, Horne alleged he struck a deal with PK in 2017 to help start Dorit's swimwear line, which is called Beverly Beach. He claimed he fronted money for the business and was never paid back. According to The Blast, Dorit countersued, claiming he was "merely a vendor" and was never promised ownership of the company.

As for Kirzis, he alleged he loaned PK money in 2011 and was never paid back. According to The Blast, he also accused PK of trying to clear the debt in bankruptcy. Per the outlet, PK denied the allegations and claimed the amount was discharged in a 2011 U.K. bankruptcy.

Former Housewife Camille Grammer questioned Dorit's financial situation during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"You husband owes out a lot of money to somebody very, very close to me," Grammer said, not naming names. 

Dorit later addressed Grammer's accusations on Bravo's after show, noting they were "designed to hurt me."

"PK's affairs and whoever's coming out trying to say he owes him money—that is from another lifetime ago. It's way before me; it's way before his bankruptcy; it's at the height. And, unfortunately, when you become public, they come out of the woodworks, and that's exactly what's happening," she said at the time. "There is far more to the story than what people think that they know. And, there's a lot that I can't say because it's in the hands of lawyers and where it should be."

Now, the Kemsleys are ready to put this in the past.

 (E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

