Jennifer Aniston Literally Broke Instagram With Her Profile Debut

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 1:32 PM
Were you one of the people who woke up, opened your Instagram app and saw the news that our favorite Friends star had finally joined the photo-sharing platform but were met with issues when trying to follow her?
That's because Jennifer Aniston quite literally broke Instagram this morning with her profile debut.
Instagram told E! News in a statement they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly."
After years of staying away from social media, the 50-year-old has finally caved.
On Tuesday morning, she surprised us all by making her debut on Instagram, sharing a selfie with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston captioned the post. "HI INSTAGRAM."
She also wrote in her Instagram bio, "My friends call me Jen."
As of right now, the actress is only following 99 accounts on the social media platform and she has amassed nearly 2m followers.
And guess who also left a comment on the Murder Mystery actress' first post ever?
Justin Theroux left a sweet comment on his ex-wife's Instagram post, writing, "Woot-woot [raised hand emoji] [heart emoji]."
We can't wait to see what Jen starts sharing with us on Instagram!
Here's to more Friends reunion selfies.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?