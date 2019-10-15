Gina Rodriguez Responds to Backlash Over Saying the N-Word on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gina Rodriguez

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Ford Moto Company Presents

Gina Rodriguez is apologizing for using the n-word in one of her Instagram Stories. 

On Tuesday, the Jane the Virgin actress' name began trending on Twitter after people saw that she said the n-word while rapping along to the song "Ready or Not" by The Fugees and Lauryn Hill. After three hours, she deleted the video, but it was too late.

Across social media, people began to express outrage over the offensive term, which then prompted Gina to release a statement. "Hey, what's up everybody? I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry," she explains on her Story. "I am sorry if I offended anyone. My singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on, I love Lauryn Hill. And, um, I really am sorry if I offended you."

While her statement satisfied some, other people pointed out that Gina has apologized before but continues to make potentially offensive remarks.

Watch

Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk Miss Bala

In January 2019, the star was accused of being "anti-black", largely due to her various comments about how Latinx women are more discriminated against than black women, to which she issued a tearful apology live on a radio show. Through tears, the 35-year-old explained that she can't be anti-black because her father has dark skin. "So to get anti-black is saying that I'm anti-family. My father is dark-skinned, he's Afro-Latino … If anything, the black community is my community. As Latinos, we have black Latinos. That is what we are. I am not, so I think that when I speak about Latino advocacy people believe I only mean people of my skin color," she reasoned. 

She added, "We don't need to fight each other and if I caused that notion, please forgive me because that is not my intent at all."

And days after making headlines for her comments, the star questioned whether she truly offended anyone or if it was social media that perpetuated this idea. "I've never said anything controversial about anyone in particular—period. I am not against anyone. I create opportunities for everyone. So I think we often—like, we're living in a culture and in a climate where this is where we're getting our factual information. But they're not facts. They're opinions. So I can't live my life based off of social media opinion," she insisted.

But, as she said in the interview, she's "still learning."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill: 6 Things We Learned From the Shocking Book

Shakira

Shakira Teases Super Bowl Performance as a Celebration of ''Latin Culture'' and ''Women''

Odette Annable and Dave Annable

Odette and Dave Annable Announce Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Kristin Davis, Rob Lowe, Holiday in the Wild

Christmas Just Came Early Thanks to Netflix’s Holiday Season Lineup

Austin McBroom

Austin McBroom of YouTube's ''Ace Family'' Slams Rape Allegation

Sam & Colby's Scariest Paranormal Experience

Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Her and Evan Spiegel's Second Child

TAGS/ Gina Rodriguez , Controversy , Apologies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.