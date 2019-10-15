Ronan Farrow Is Engaged to Pod Save America Host Jon Lovett

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 12:56 PM

Jon Lovett (L) and Ronan Farrow

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Ronan Farrow is an engaged man. 

Amid the release of his highly anticipated and headline-making book, Catch and Kill, the investigative journalist has also unveiled a bit of personal news. He and Jon Lovett are engaged, E! News has learned. Farrow shared the story of his proposal in the book, explaining that he had used a draft to creatively pop the question. 

"Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I'd send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: 'Marriage?'" Farrow wrote in the book. "On the moon or even here on earth. He read the draft, and found the proposal here, and said, 'Sure.'"

As the author noted earlier in the book, they had joked about getting married on the moon. "'Just working on my vows for the ceremony. On the moon. In our gravity boots,'" Ronan recalled Lovett telling him during a phone call. "This was a running joke. Jonathan's mother wanted grandchildren, and not in the age of lunar bases," Farrow further explained. He also dedicated the book to Lovett. 

Ronan Farrow Stands By New Book Despite Matt Lauer's Denial

Per Catch and Kill, the pair met "shortly after [Lovett] left his job as a presidential speechwriter." Lovett had worked as a joke and speechwriter for former President Barack Obama during his first presidential term before shifting gears with the comedy series, 1600 Penn, which Lovett co-created. He later worked on the third season of The Newsroom and currently hosts podcasts, including Pod Save America

Farrow recently celebrated Lovett's 37th birthday in August. "Happy birthday to straight shooter respected on all sides @jonlovett," he wrote on Instagram. "He's okay, I guess!"

Talk about an understatement! Congratulations to the engaged couple!

