Meghan Markle Recycles Her Engagement Dress on Another Special Occasion

On a special day, Meghan Markle is wearing a special dress.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex and Duke of Sussex arrived at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London to attend the annual WellChild Awards. For the occasion, Harry opted for a suit and baby blue tie while Meghan donned a hunter green sheath dress by P.A.R.O.S.H that some eagle-eyed royal fans may recognize. It is the same dress the former actress sported when she and Harry stepped out for an official photo call on Nov. 27, 2017, the day their engagement was announced.

At the time, the future royal kept warm with a white Line the Label wrap coat on top, similar to Tuesday's look, in which the new mom opted to layer with her camel Sentaler wrap coat instead. Markle previously wore the outerwear at the first Christmas Day service she spent with the royal family in 2017, ahead of her and Harry's wedding.