See Justin Theroux's Sweet Reaction to Ex Jennifer Aniston Joining Instagram

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 10:39 AM
No bad blood here!
Justin Theroux left a sweet comment on ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's new Instagram account. The actress joined the social media platform on Tuesday, sharing a selfie with her Friends cast as her first Instagram post.
"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston captioned the cute cast photo. "HI INSTAGRAM."
In response, Aniston received a flood of comments on the Instagram posting, including one from Theroux.
"Woot-Woot [raised hand emoji] [heart emoji]," Theroux wrote, adding the hashtag #first.
The former couple announced their separation in Feb. 2018, after less than three years of marriage. But, as their joint statement at the time said, the two remain "best friends." Theroux even made the cut of 83 people who Aniston is currently following on her Instagram, a statement which speaks for itself.
Aniston is also following her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, who left a welcome message on her first Instagram photo.
"YASSSS!!!" Witherspoon wrote. "Welcome to Insta Jen!!"
"I guess you didn't go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too," pal Sara Foster also commented. "So happy you are here!!!!!!!"
While Aniston has previously avoided social media, she recently teased a possible change of heart.
When asked about joining social media, Aniston told E! News' Will Marfuggi, "I'm on this couch and I'm very happy to be here, and we'll see what else I get on."
