Relive Lady and the Tramp's Adorable Spaghetti Scene in New Trailer

by emily belfiore | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 8:45 AM
Calling all Lady and the Tramp fans, we have a new trailer!
Disney has released the extended trailer for its highly-anticipated Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, which includes the iconic spaghetti and meatballs scene from the original 1955 animated film.
The new trailer begins with Lady (voiced by Tessa Thompson) being welcomed into Jim Dear and Darling's home and shows how her lavish life differs from the life of Tramp (voiced by Justin Theroux), a lovable stray that lives each day on his own terms. The two cross paths and become unlikely friends as they embark on an unexpected adventure.
The spaghetti and meatballs scene isn't the only part that fans of the original film will recognize. We also see Lady struggle to escape from her muzzle with the help of Tramp and even get a first look at the Siamese cats that cause mayhem while visiting Lady's family.
Disney buffs will also be delighted to hear Janelle Monáe's cover of "He's A Tramp" play throughout the trailer. Monáe also lends her voice to Peg in the upcoming film.
Relive these beloved moments in the new trailer below!
Lady and the Tramp will be available to stream on Disney+ starting November 12.
