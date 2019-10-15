The Conners Breaks Down the Appeal of The Bachelor Franchise

The only constant in life is change, and that adage is true for Dan, Darlene, Jackie and the rest of the family on The Conners. Now in its second season, The Conners finds one of TV's favorite families going through ups and downs and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of what's happened—and what's to come.

In addition to Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) love triangle and Becky's (Lecy Goranson) new baby, Dan (John Goodman) has reconnected with Louise (Katey Sagal).

"I'm super thrilled to be here because I admire them all so much. I'm a little bit of a fan girl," Sagal says.