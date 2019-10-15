Zendaya, Margot Robbie and More Stars Put a Fashionable Foot Forward at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The stars stylishly aligned at Elle's annual Women in Hollywood celebration.
On Monday night, many of Hollywood's most well-known names stepped out on the carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills for the recurring event honoring, well, women in Hollywood. Among the celebrity guests this year were the issues' cover stars Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas, Jodie Turner-Smith, Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidmanand Scarlett Johansson as well as fellow actresses Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Jameela Jamil, Reese Witherspoon and Issa Rae.
"Let's give these ladies and all of the industry's female talent a round of applause," Nina Garcia, the magazine's editor-in-chief, urged on Instagram.
The many famous guests made a sartorial splash as they posed on the carpet, donning the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Altuzarra and Louis Vuitton.
From shimmering suits and metallic eyeliner to a not-so-mellow yellow gown and plenty of prints, the event could have doubled as a fabulous fashion show.
See all of the fabulous style at the special occasion in E!'s gallery below!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zendaya
The Euphoria star was fashion forward in a belted suit look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Storm Reid
The Euphoria actress rocked a blazer with standout yellow-striped pants for the event.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson
The actress rocked a black high-neck black sheath dress paired with graphic metallic eyeliner.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Natalie Portman
The Lucy in the Sky star stepped out in a tea-length strapless lace gown.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Rachel Zoe
The Hollywood stylist and designer opted for a bohemian metallic gown paired with a statement necklace.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Nina Garcia
The Elle editor-in-chief made a sartorial splash in sequins at the annual event.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nikki Reed
We're green with envy over the actress' gown.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Tess Holliday
The model posed in a baby blue swing dress topped with a bow.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
The Late Night actress donned a black Oscar de la Renta design with embellished sleeves.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie & Nicole Kidman
The Bombshell co-stars complemented each other in black outfits.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Madelaine Petsch
The Riverdale actress stuck a pose on the carpet in a printed look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lena Waithe
The Emmy-winning screenwriter smiled in a stylish red suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jameela Jamil
The Good Place actress shimmered in a glittering black Altuzarra suit.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Issa Rae
The Insecure co-creator and star popped on the carpet in a canary yellow gown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Indya Moore
The Pose star sparkled in a printed dress and fringe statement necklace.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Hunter King & Joey King
The two actresses were a pair of stylish sisters.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Politician actress coordinated with the caret in a chic one-shoulder black dress.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
The actress stylishly stood out from the crowd in a bold Louis Vuitton look.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Ben Platt
The Politician star looked dapper in a velvet jacket and bow tie by Ralph Lauren.