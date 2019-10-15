Keke Palmer's Reaction to Mike Johnson's Date Proposal Inspires Hilarious Memes

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 7:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Keke Palmer, Mike Johnson, Strahan and Sara 2019

ABC

Keke, do you love me?

After sparking romance rumors with Demi Lovato, The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson appears to have his eyes set on Keke Palmer. The reality star tried to shoot his shot for Palmer during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke on Monday, and Palmer's hilarious reaction has now sparked countless internet memes.

Referencing his time with Lovato, Johnson shared, "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public." Then he turned to the Hustlers actress. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."

Palmer, dumbfounded, turned to co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines for aide, but to no avail. They pretended not to hear as Palmer scrambled for the right words to say. "What's the next question? What's the next question?" she said, her wide-eyed stare slaying the audience.

Eventually, she responded with, "I'm at work!" Now, her blank stare is a thing of internet legend.

Watch

Mike Johnson Asks Out Keke Palmer After Dating Demi Lovato

And, in a hilarious turn of events, the host was the one to cast the first meme!

Posting a short clip of her infamous "SOS" stare, Palmer captioned her tweet, "Him: I love you Me:..."

The internet really went to town with the meme reactions.

The 26-year-old let the funny content continue by posting the video of Johnson's proposal on Instagram. "Even at the workplace #imtakenbymyjob #strahansarakeke," she joked.

It seems the only committed relationship Palmer is interested in is the one with her career! Werk.

Take a look at the hilarious memes above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Kim Kardashian Can't Help But LOL at Her First-Ever Tweet

Zendaya, Elle Women in Hollywood

Zendaya, Margot Robbie and More Stars Put a Fashionable Foot Forward at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Pink, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

See the Best On-the-Road Pics From the PCAs Concert Tour Nominees, Including Jennifer Lopez, P!nk & More!

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 903

See Ronda Rousey Teach Nattie Neidhart the "Simple Joys" of Life on a Farm

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Was Full of Disney Magic—So, Who's Going to Win Now?

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Reveals the Secret to Her 20-Year Marriage With David Beckham

Jennifer Aniston, 2019 Variety's Power of Women

Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram and Shares Selfie With Friends Cast

TAGS/ Keke Palmer , The Bachelorette , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.