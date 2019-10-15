Dancing With the Stars Was Full of Disney Magic—So, Who's Going to Win Now?

Magic, specifically Disney magic, was in the air for week five of Dancing With the Stars season 28. The remaining competitors explored Disneyland and then returned to the ballroom to dance it up as some beloved characters. There were sights to behold, from Sean Spicer dressed as Toy Story's Woody to Kel Mitchell giving Zac Efron a run for his money in a High School Musical number.

While some scored big—Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber were just three points shy of a perfect 30 score—others found themselves dangerously close to elimination. Spicer's quickstep to "You've Got a Friend in Me" received the lowest score of the night, a 19 out of 30.

So, who went home?