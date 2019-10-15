Victoria Beckham Reveals the Secret to Her 20-Year Marriage With David Beckham

It's been two decades since Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot. The 45-year-old designer revealed the secret to their marriage on Tuesday's episode of Today.

"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," she told Hoda Kotb. "But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

Looking back at the moment she met her husband over 20 years ago, the Spice Girls star recalls it being "love at first sight." Fast-forward to today and the couple has four children: Brooklyn Beckham (20), Romeo Beckham (17), Cruz Beckham (14) and Harper Beckham (8).

When it comes to managing the famous family's schedules and remaining a tight, cohesive unit, Victoria stressed that "communication is key" and that she and David are "very present in the kids' lives."

"You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family," she said. "I think it's just been focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."