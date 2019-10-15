Demi Lovato Gets New Tattoo in Honor of "Special Angel" Friend After His Death

Demi Lovato has some new ink—and it has a very special meaning.

The singer got a new tattoo to honor her late friend, Thomas, who recently passed away. Lovato had the letter "T" written in a delicate script font tattooed on her forearm. The sentimental tattoo is placed above the large rose tattoo she got back in 2015.

She shared a picture of her new tat on Instagram and gave her late pal a touching tribute.

"A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever," Lovato wrote on Monday night. "Thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it's beautiful and I'm so grateful for this."



The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed that her friend had passed away on social media, expressing that she was "devastated" from the unexpected loss.



"Addiction is NO joke.. heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease," she said on her Instagram story. "I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss."