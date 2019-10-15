Josh Gad's Review of Frozen 2 Will Melt Your Heart

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 4:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Josh Gad, Frozen 2 Cast Screening 2019

Instagram

Some sequels are worth waiting for.

Josh Gad revealed on Monday night that he, along with fellow cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and more, finally got to see their first screening of the highly anticipated Frozen 2, and the chilly flick officially has Olaf's stamp of approval!

"Tonight after three years of coming in and working in a booth by ourselves [opposite] our brilliant directors @alittlejelee and Chris Buck, we FINALLY got to see the finished product for the first time," Gad said on Instagram. "To say it was worth the wait would be an understatement."

The photo showed the 38-year-old actor standing proud with Bell, Menzel, Evan Rachel WoodAlfred Molina and members of the film's creative team in front of life-sized Anna and Elsa statues.

"There is so much I want to tell you but so little I can tell you," he continued. "I laughed, I gasped, I applauded and I wept. #frozen2 is stunning and surprising in many ways."

Watch

Kristen Bell's Kids Know All the Frozen 2 Secrets

And his rave review didn't end there! The Beauty and the Beast actor said the story of sisterly love is sure to thaw all of our frozen hearts.

"On top of the return of your favorite characters and the introduction of some wonderful new ones," he said, "this is a story first and foremost about the undying love of two sisters (and boy are these the women the world needs right now.) You have never seen Anna and Elsa like this. I cannot wait to share this movie with my daughters and with the world. Get ready to step into the Unknown."

Also at the screening was Dax Shepard! Bell's longtime love posted a photo of him kissing the Anna statue on the cheek, bragging that he got to see the film ahead of its release.

"Bad news to all my moto-buddies and gearhead Bros," Shepard wrote on Instagram. "I'm seeing Frozen2 before y'all!!!!!"

Don't rub it in! Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Kim Kardashian Can't Help But LOL at Her First-Ever Tweet

Zendaya, Elle Women in Hollywood

Zendaya, Margot Robbie and More Stars Put a Fashionable Foot Forward at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Keke Palmer, Mike Johnson, Strahan and Sara 2019

Keke Palmer's Reaction to Mike Johnson's Date Proposal Inspires Hilarious Memes

Pink, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

See the Best On-the-Road Pics From the PCAs Concert Tour Nominees, Including Jennifer Lopez, P!nk & More!

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 903

See Ronda Rousey Teach Nattie Neidhart the "Simple Joys" of Life on a Farm

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Was Full of Disney Magic—So, Who's Going to Win Now?

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Reveals the Secret to Her 20-Year Marriage With David Beckham

TAGS/ Josh Gad , Frozen , Kristen Bell , Idina Menzel , Dax Shepard , Movies , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.