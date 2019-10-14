The Bachelor's Tia Booth Says Her Ex-Boyfriend Will ''Freak'' as She Announces Split

Cory, if you're reading this, we're sorry.

After nearly a year of dating, Tia Booth has announced that she's parted ways with boyfriend, Cory Cooper. In a statement shared to her Instagram, she revealed, "It's so wild that I feel the need to share this, but let's rip off the bandaid...No, I am no longer in a relationship. I am fine. He is fine. At this stage of life, we are better as friends."

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, apparently that isn't the case. Because Tia also shares that he's a "very private person and will freak when he reads this." But, Tia needs to "address" their breakup so she's going to take her chances.

She then seemingly discusses the rumor that her large presence on social media was the cause of the split. "It's tricky being in the public eye," Colton Underwood's ex explains. "Social media is a huge platform that allows me to share this highlight reel of my life with SO many people, but when it comes to private matters, it's not so easy for me to share...especially when another person is involved."