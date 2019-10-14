Winnie Harlow Sounds Off on Wiz Khalifa Moving On With Apparent New Flame

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 5:23 PM

Wiz Khalifa, Winnie Harlow

David Fisher/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Looks like it's on to the next one with Wiz Khalifa

The 32-year-old rapper was recently spotted with a new mystery woman following his split with model Winnie Harlow.

The two first sparked romance rumors last summer and made their relationship Instagram official in October of last year. While it's unclear when they split up, it's clear that the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper is back on the dating scene. 

Khalifa, who became a father during his previous relationship with ex-wife Amber Rose, was caught on camera with his arms wrapped around another woman's waist during a night out with friends. 

The footage was reposted by The Shade Room from Khalifa's friend Xavier "Art" Thomas' Instagram Story. The woman in question, however, wasn't tagged in the post. "#TSRBaeWatch: Oop! Looks like #WizKhalifa may have a new bae," TSR wrote in their Instagram caption. 

And apparently, the 25-year-old model who was previously a contestant on America's Next Top Model stepped into the shade room to set the record straight.

"Lol leave me out of it ❤️ she's pretty tho!" commented Harlow. Looks like Harlow isn't here for the unnecessary drama or assumptions. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian Tells Lip Liner Trick She Got From Winnie Harlow

TSR then did some more digging and found out the woman's identity—but withheld her name—and confirmed that their recent weekend outing wasn't a one-time thing

However, she's since been identified as Aimee Aguilar and has quite a following on Instagram

According to TSR, the rapper has been leaving comments on Aguilar's photos for some time now. Neither Aguilar or Khalifa have confirmed whether their relationship is the real deal, but it definitely seems as if Winnie is back on the market. 

Look back at her and Wiz's romance timeline in our gallery below: 

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

BACKGRID

October 2018: Going Clubbing

The two leave Peppermint nightclub together after a night out in West Hollywood.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

BACKGRID

October 2018: Leisurely Stroll

The two are spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.com

October 2018: Lakers Date

The two arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers home opener game.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

Prince Williams/Wireimage

August 2018: After Party Time

The two look cozy at the Dazed and Blazed concert after party at Elleven45 in Atlanta.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

July 2018: Fashion Show Date

The two attend the HUGO BOSS spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

July 2018: So Stylin'

The two pose for pics in the front row of the HUGO BOSS spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

July 2018: Getting Cozy

The two get cozy at the rapper's Rolling Papers 2 album release party in New York City.

Wiz Khalifa, Winnie Harlow, Instagram

Instagram

July 2018: Album Release Party Date

Wiz posted on his Instagram page this photo of him and Harlow at his album release party.

